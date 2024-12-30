PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Short Interest Update

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,321,700 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the November 30th total of 3,987,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 139.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Down 0.3 %

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PREKF traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,291. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.11. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

