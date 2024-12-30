Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 200 ($2.52) and last traded at GBX 190 ($2.39), with a volume of 40609 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 192 ($2.42).

Cake Box Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £76 million, a P/E ratio of 1,727.27 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 191.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 181.13.

Cake Box Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. Cake Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,181.82%.

Cake Box Company Profile

Cake Box Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream celebration cakes in the United Kingdom. The company sells cakes, cupcakes, cheesecakes, and treats; and party accessories, including balloons and candles. It also engages in the franchising of specialist cake stores; and property rental activities.

