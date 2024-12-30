International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 388,700 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the November 30th total of 466,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

International Distributions Services Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ROYMF remained flat at $4.48 during midday trading on Monday. 30 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975. International Distributions Services has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.16.

International Distributions Services Company Profile

International Distribution Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

