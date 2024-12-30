International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 388,700 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the November 30th total of 466,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
International Distributions Services Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ROYMF remained flat at $4.48 during midday trading on Monday. 30 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975. International Distributions Services has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.16.
International Distributions Services Company Profile
