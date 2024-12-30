Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Short Interest Update

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the November 30th total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Lyra Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LYRA traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,895,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,873. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.26. Lyra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $6.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyra Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lyra Therapeutics stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Free Report) by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 488,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,900 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.75% of Lyra Therapeutics worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

