Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 12,303 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 68% compared to the typical volume of 7,326 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Endeavor Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Endeavor Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:EDR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.28. 173,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,287,397. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Endeavor Group has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $31.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell purchased 60,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $8,653,695.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,734,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,303,996.90. This trade represents a 3.60 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 48,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $1,399,031.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,831,247 shares in the company, valued at $53,179,412.88. The trade was a 2.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Endeavor Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Endeavor Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,077,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,367,000 after buying an additional 79,212 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Endeavor Group by 5,247.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 318,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,087,000 after acquiring an additional 312,238 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 142.3% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 90,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 53,370 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

Featured Stories

