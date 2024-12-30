Short Interest in Spie Sa (OTCMKTS:SPIWF) Decreases By 16.3%

Spie Sa (OTCMKTS:SPIWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the November 30th total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Spie Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SPIWF traded down C$0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching C$18.60. The company had a trading volume of 20,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,867. Spie has a 52 week low of C$18.60 and a 52 week high of C$19.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.60.

About Spie

SPIE SA engages in the provision business support services. It operates through the following segments: France, Germany & Central Europe, North-Western Europe, and Oil & Gas and Nuclear. The France segment includes French activities in multi-technical services and communications. The Germany & Central Europe segment comprises the group’s activities in Germany, Poland, Hungary, and Switzerland in multi-technical services.

