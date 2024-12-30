Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the November 30th total of 57,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 302,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Stock Down 2.0 %

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.27. The company had a trading volume of 385,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,842. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $11.14. The company has a market capitalization of $68.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

(Get Free Report)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It also offers life and health reinsurance solutions, such as digital underwriting and advanced analytics solutions, health insurance management system, financial market risks, financing, portfolio risk management, digitalized investment-linked solution, MIRA digital suite, MIRA POS, MIRApply insured and physician, claims risk adjustment, CLARA plus, data analytics, underwriting and claims, medical research, capital management, and health market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.