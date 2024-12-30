Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 692,700 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the November 30th total of 830,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 357,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Pearson Price Performance

PSO traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $16.10. The stock had a trading volume of 156,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,877. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $16.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average of $13.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pearson

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSO. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Pearson by 6.6% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 95,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pearson by 4.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 85,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pearson during the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Pearson by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after buying an additional 171,220 shares during the period. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

