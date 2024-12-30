Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the November 30th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMGZY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Smiths Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Barclays raised Smiths Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Get Smiths Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SMGZY

Smiths Group Trading Down 0.6 %

About Smiths Group

Shares of OTCMKTS SMGZY traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $21.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,850. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Smiths Group has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $24.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day moving average of $22.21.

(Get Free Report)

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.