Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the November 30th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
SMGZY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Smiths Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Barclays raised Smiths Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.
Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
