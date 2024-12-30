Kelly Holtby Acquires 2,010 Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Stock

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kelly Holtby bought 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$24.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,948.50.

Gibson Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

TSE GEI traded up C$0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting C$24.86. The stock had a trading volume of 132,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,356. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.92. Gibson Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$20.26 and a twelve month high of C$26.10.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is 154.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GEI. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$25.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.