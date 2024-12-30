Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Shares Down 6.7% – Here’s What Happened

Sunrise Resources plc (LON:SRES – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Approximately 43,746,379 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 514% from the average daily volume of 7,123,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Sunrise Resources Company Profile

Sunrise Resources plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States and Western Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc, precious metal, base metal, and industrial mineral projects. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project located in Nevada, the United States, as well as holds leases/option agreement in the Jackson Wash project located in Nevada, the United States.

