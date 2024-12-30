Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.45 and last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 610247 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Price Performance

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a $0.1414 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Institutional Trading of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 22.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 36,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 50,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and commercialization of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants with a total capacity of 42,293.5 megawatt (MW); 5 thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,632 MW; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra 1 with an installed capacity of 657 MW and Angra 2 with an installed capacity of 1350 MW.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.