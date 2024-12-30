Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Short Interest Up 56.2% in December

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 56.2% from the November 30th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Zedge Price Performance
ZDGE traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.82. 181,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.23. Zedge has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $5.18.
Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.58 million for the quarter. Zedge had a negative net margin of 30.48% and a positive return on equity of 2.74%.
Zedge Company Profile
Zedge, Inc builds digital marketplaces and competitive games around content that people use to express themselves. It offers the Zedge Ringtones and Wallpapers app, a freemium digital content marketplace that provides a wide array of mobile personalization content, including mobile phone wallpapers, video wallpapers, ringtones, and notification sounds.
