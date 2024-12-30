Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Short Interest Up 56.2% in December

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 56.2% from the November 30th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ZDGE traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.82. 181,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.23. Zedge has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $5.18.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.58 million for the quarter. Zedge had a negative net margin of 30.48% and a positive return on equity of 2.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zedge by 2.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 505,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 14,404 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Zedge by 17.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 16,028 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Zedge by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 53,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Zedge by 30.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 10,293 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Zedge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 29.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zedge, Inc builds digital marketplaces and competitive games around content that people use to express themselves. It offers the Zedge Ringtones and Wallpapers app, a freemium digital content marketplace that provides a wide array of mobile personalization content, including mobile phone wallpapers, video wallpapers, ringtones, and notification sounds.

