Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Short Interest Down 34.5% in December

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the November 30th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Pershing Square Stock Down 1.0 %

OTCMKTS PSHZF traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $47.33. 24,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,209. Pershing Square has a 12 month low of $42.26 and a 12 month high of $55.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.56.

Pershing Square Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.1456 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th.

Pershing Square Company Profile

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

