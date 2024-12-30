Jinxin Fertility Group Limited (OTCMKTS:JXFGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Jinxin Fertility Group Limited (OTCMKTS:JXFGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,839,300 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the November 30th total of 32,058,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 208,393.0 days.

Jinxin Fertility Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:JXFGF remained flat at $0.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.22. Jinxin Fertility Group has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $0.49.

About Jinxin Fertility Group

Jinxin Fertility Group Limited, an investment holding company, provides assisted reproductive services (ARS) in China and the United States. The company primarily offers two treatment solutions, including artificial insemination that is performed with either husband's sperm or a donor sperm; and IVF technology, whereby fertilization is achieved through conventional in vitro fertilization and embryo transfer or IVF with intracytoplasmic sperm injection.

