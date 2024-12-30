Jinxin Fertility Group Limited (OTCMKTS:JXFGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Jinxin Fertility Group Limited (OTCMKTS:JXFGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,839,300 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the November 30th total of 32,058,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 208,393.0 days.
OTCMKTS:JXFGF remained flat at $0.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.22. Jinxin Fertility Group has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $0.49.
