Short Interest in Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) Drops By 34.7%

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the November 30th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 94.0 days.
Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
LNZNF remained flat at $29.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.70 and its 200 day moving average is $35.03. Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $39.75.
Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.