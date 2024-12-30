BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,400 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the November 30th total of 172,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,290,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 35,690 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 39.5% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 163,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 46,365 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 12.7% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 288,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Price Performance

BGY stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.32. 227,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,069. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average is $5.59. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $5.83.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.0426 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.61%.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

