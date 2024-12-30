Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Stock Price Down 6% – Here’s Why

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) shares fell 6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.87 and last traded at $10.91. 415,155 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 519,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.61.

Seabridge Gold Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -45.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 735.6% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Seabridge Gold by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seabridge Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.

