Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the November 30th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 168,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 2.7% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 153,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,352,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $593,000.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BGX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.73. The company had a trading volume of 32,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,544. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.76. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $13.24.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Announces Dividend

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $0.097 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

