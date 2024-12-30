Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the November 30th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Reliance Global Group Price Performance
Shares of Reliance Global Group stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,234. Reliance Global Group has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $18.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.82.
Reliance Global Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Reliance Global Group
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.