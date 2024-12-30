Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,200 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the November 30th total of 128,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 40.1 days.
Mahindra & Mahindra Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MAHMF remained flat at $37.15 on Monday. 12 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.36. Mahindra & Mahindra has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $38.90.
About Mahindra & Mahindra
