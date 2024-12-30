Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,200 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the November 30th total of 128,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 40.1 days.

Mahindra & Mahindra Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MAHMF remained flat at $37.15 on Monday. 12 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.36. Mahindra & Mahindra has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $38.90.

Get Mahindra & Mahindra alerts:

About Mahindra & Mahindra

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited provides mobility products and farm solutions in India and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, Farm Equipment, Financial Services, Real Estate, Hospitality, and Others segments. It offers passenger and commercial vehicles, trucks, buses, vans, cars, utility vehicles, and electric vehicles; watercrafts; motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; manufactures, assembles, and maintains various kinds of aircrafts and aircraft components, and aerostructures; offers construction equipment, such as backhoe loaders under the Mahindra EarthMaster brand; and road construction equipment comprising motor graders under the Mahindra RoadMaster brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Mahindra & Mahindra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mahindra & Mahindra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.