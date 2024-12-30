Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Down 5.8% – Here’s Why

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $102.74 and last traded at $102.80. Approximately 662,571 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,516,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIVE has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Five Below from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $83.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Melius Research started coverage on Five Below in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Five Below from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.15.

Get Five Below alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Five Below

Five Below Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.44 and its 200-day moving average is $91.85.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $843.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.48 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its holdings in Five Below by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 6,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.