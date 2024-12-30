Victoria (LON:VCP) Shares Down 11.4% – Here’s Why

Victoria PLC (LON:VCP – Get Free Report) was down 11.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 63.50 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 64.70 ($0.81). Approximately 4,099,786 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 471% from the average daily volume of 717,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73 ($0.92).

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Victoria from GBX 300 ($3.77) to GBX 170 ($2.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 68.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 122.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £73.52 million, a P/E ratio of -68.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,494.32.

In other Victoria news, insider Philippe Hamers acquired 200,000 shares of Victoria stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £80,000 ($100,641.59). 35.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Established in 1895 and listed since 1963 and on AIM since 2013 (VCP.L), Victoria PLC, is an international manufacturer and distributor of innovative flooring products. The Company, which is headquartered in Worcester, UK, designs, manufactures and distributes a range of carpet, flooring underlay, ceramic tiles, LVT (luxury vinyl tile), artificial grass and flooring accessories.

Victoria has operations in the UK, Spain, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Turkey, the USA, and Australia and employs approximately 6,750 people across 30 sites.

