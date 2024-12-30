Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $98.96 and last traded at $101.11, with a volume of 265296 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.97.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $124.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.67 to $126.29 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.86.

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 38.14%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 15,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 363.6% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 153,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,012,000 after purchasing an additional 120,687 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,820,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,962,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $464,002,000 after purchasing an additional 202,303 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 406,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,571,000 after purchasing an additional 56,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

