John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 110,437 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 58,599 shares.The stock last traded at $32.05 and had previously closed at $32.27.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $674.94 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.90.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JHMD. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,712,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 642,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,426,000 after purchasing an additional 70,185 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

