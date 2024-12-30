Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Helios Underwriting plc (LON:HUW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 279.75 ($3.52) and last traded at GBX 269 ($3.38), with a volume of 226086 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 270.88 ($3.41).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Helios Underwriting from GBX 201 ($2.53) to GBX 239 ($3.01) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

The company has a market cap of £191.90 million, a P/E ratio of 1,169.57 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 211.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 188.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.35.

Helios Underwriting plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through Syndicate Participation and Investment Management segments. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

