Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Stock Price Down 9% – What’s Next?

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) shares fell 9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 102.80 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 102.80 ($1.29). 1,223,365 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 2,180,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 113 ($1.42).

Ferrexpo Trading Down 9.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 84.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 60.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of £614.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1,468.57, a P/E/G ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Ferrexpo alerts:

About Ferrexpo

(Get Free Report)

Ferrexpo is a Swiss headquartered iron ore company with assets in Ukraine and a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange in the FTSE 250 index (ticker FXPO). The Group produces high grade iron ore pellets, which are a premium product for the global steel industry and enable reduced carbon emissions and increased productivity for steelmakers when the Group’s iron ore pellets are converted into steel, compared to more commonly traded forms of iron ore.

Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.