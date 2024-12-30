Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Stock Price Down 9% – What’s Next?

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) shares fell 9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 102.80 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 102.80 ($1.29). 1,223,365 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 2,180,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 113 ($1.42).
Ferrexpo Trading Down 9.0 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 84.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 60.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of £614.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1,468.57, a P/E/G ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26.
About Ferrexpo
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
