Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Trading Down 5.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) fell 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.29 and last traded at $27.45. 138,739 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 796,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.04.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GPCR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Structure Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.22 and a beta of -3.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.78.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 120.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

