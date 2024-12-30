Mothercare (LON:MTC) Stock Price Down 5.3% – What’s Next?

Mothercare plc (LON:MTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.60 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.60 ($0.05). Approximately 161,252 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 337,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.80 ($0.05).

The company has a market cap of £20.30 million, a PE ratio of 223.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,691.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

In other Mothercare news, insider Andrew Cook acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($37,740.60). 44.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for parents and young children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home and travel products, and toys. It operates through Mothercare stores, as well as online stores under the Mothercare brand.

