Audioboom Group (LON:BOOM) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 398 ($5.01) and last traded at GBX 393.45 ($4.95), with a volume of 400049 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 360 ($4.53).

Audioboom Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £64.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -819.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 266.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 241.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.63, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael Tobin purchased 5,000 shares of Audioboom Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.58) per share, for a total transaction of £10,250 ($12,894.70). Insiders have bought 25,620 shares of company stock worth $5,758,300 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

Audioboom Group Company Profile

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

