Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 57.50 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 57.40 ($0.72), with a volume of 368625 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.30 ($0.71).

The firm has a market cap of £174.44 million and a PE ratio of 337.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 52.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 49.30.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 3.85%. Amedeo Air Four Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,117.65%.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

