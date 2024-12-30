Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) Trading Up 12.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (TSE:PPR – Get Free Report) were up 12.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 637,460 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 419% from the average daily volume of 122,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Prairie Provident Resources Price Performance
The company has a market cap of C$41.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 892.89, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.15.
Prairie Provident Resources Company Profile
Prairie Provident Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. The company explores for light and medium oil, heavy crude oil, conventional natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It principally focuses on the Princess and Michichi areas targeting the Glauconite, Detrital, Ellerslie, Lower Cretaceous Mannville, and Mississippian Banff formations in southeastern Alberta; and the Evi areas targeting the Devonian Slave Point, Gilwood, and Granite Wash formations situated in the Peace River Arch area of northern Alberta.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Prairie Provident Resources
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Prairie Provident Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prairie Provident Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.