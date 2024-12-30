Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) Trading Up 12.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (TSE:PPR – Get Free Report) were up 12.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 637,460 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 419% from the average daily volume of 122,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a market cap of C$41.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 892.89, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Prairie Provident Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. The company explores for light and medium oil, heavy crude oil, conventional natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It principally focuses on the Princess and Michichi areas targeting the Glauconite, Detrital, Ellerslie, Lower Cretaceous Mannville, and Mississippian Banff formations in southeastern Alberta; and the Evi areas targeting the Devonian Slave Point, Gilwood, and Granite Wash formations situated in the Peace River Arch area of northern Alberta.

