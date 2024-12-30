Royal Bank of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Stock Price

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.42% from the company’s current price.

VET has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities decreased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.77.

TSE VET traded up C$0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$13.07. The company had a trading volume of 651,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,940. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of C$11.84 and a 1-year high of C$17.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.60.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$490.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$497.45 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 24.83% and a negative net margin of 45.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 1.3956262 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.92 per share, with a total value of C$64,600.00. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion’s revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas.

