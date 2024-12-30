Citigroup Cuts Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$26.50

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from C$28.50 to C$26.50 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Air Canada to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$26.50 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$25.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$26.53.

Shares of TSE:AC traded down C$0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting C$22.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,293,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,337. The stock has a market cap of C$7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,070.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.72. Air Canada has a one year low of C$14.47 and a one year high of C$26.18.

In related news, Senior Officer Arielle Meloul-Wechsler sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.71, for a total value of C$130,246.80. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

