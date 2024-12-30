Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Down 6.3% – Here’s Why

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.33 and last traded at $1.34. Approximately 21,174,358 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 26,304,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Tilray from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

Tilray Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.64.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Tilray had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tilray news, CFO Carl A. Merton acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $35,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,360. This represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilray

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Tilray by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,176,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Tilray by 4.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 216,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 58.1% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 11,632 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the third quarter worth $26,000. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

Further Reading

