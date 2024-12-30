NU (NYSE:NU) Trading 3.5% Higher – Here’s Why

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) shot up 3.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.69. 9,459,567 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 33,799,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

NU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.60 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of NU from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NU has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.30. The firm has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in NU by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 24,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NU by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NU by 2.5% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 37,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NU by 4.9% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in NU by 2.1% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 69,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

