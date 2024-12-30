QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Trading Down 1.7% – Time to Sell?

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $153.80 and last traded at $154.52. 970,829 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 8,908,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.00.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.92. The company has a market capitalization of $172.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.25. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 38.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total transaction of $539,156.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,180.65. The trade was a 9.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 2,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $409,056.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 19,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,130.68. The trade was a 11.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,127 shares of company stock worth $6,710,055. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 137.3% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

