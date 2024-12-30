Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Shares Up 4.5% – Here’s Why

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.96 and last traded at $10.96. 152,378 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 134,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Permian Basin Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

The company has a market cap of $515.04 million, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average is $11.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.0219 dividend. This is an increase from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBT. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at $167,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $837,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 535,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 75,064 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 41,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 28.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas.

