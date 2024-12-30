ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Trading 4% Higher – Here’s Why

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) shares were up 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.65 and last traded at $7.62. Approximately 157,521 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 828,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded ProFrac from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered ProFrac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ProFrac from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of ProFrac in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACDC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ProFrac by 6.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 89,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in ProFrac in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ProFrac by 3.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ProFrac by 12.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 12,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

