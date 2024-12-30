Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Up 9.4% – What’s Next?

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULNGet Free Report)’s share price traded up 9.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.11 and last traded at $1.05. 4,763,683 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 337% from the average session volume of 1,089,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average of $61.13.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULNFree Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 18,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.34% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

