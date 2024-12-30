Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.20 and last traded at $58.01, with a volume of 180513 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

Main Street Capital Price Performance

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.84 and its 200-day moving average is $51.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 54.35%.

Institutional Trading of Main Street Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the third quarter worth $50,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

