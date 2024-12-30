Klondike Gold (CVE:KG) Stock Price Up 16.7% – Here’s What Happened

Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG – Get Free Report) was up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 247,206 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 146% from the average daily volume of 100,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Klondike Gold Trading Up 25.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.52 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Insider Transactions at Klondike Gold

In related news, Director Peter Tallman acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.07 per share, with a total value of C$26,000.00. Corporate insiders own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

Klondike Gold Company Profile

Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Klondike District gold project located in Dawson City, Yukon Territory. The company was formerly known as Arbor Resources Inc and changed its name to Klondike Gold Corp.

