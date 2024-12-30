Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.26 and last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 310040 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSAN. UBS Group raised shares of Cosan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Cosan in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.13 and its 200 day moving average is $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cosan during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Cosan by 217.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Cosan by 405.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cosan by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter.

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company’s Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.

