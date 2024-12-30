Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$59.26 and last traded at C$59.08, with a volume of 58595 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$58.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EIF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Ventum Financial set a C$74.00 price target on shares of Exchange Income and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$69.00 to C$67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$69.00.

Exchange Income Price Performance

Exchange Income Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$56.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$50.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

