Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Trading Up 3.2% – Still a Buy?

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.52 and last traded at $45.48. 702,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 2,056,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.06.

AAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 63.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.53). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.99%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Tammy M. Finley sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $56,220.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,159.96. This trade represents a 5.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 56.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth about $63,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 29.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

