Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Up 3.2% – Still a Buy?

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.37 and last traded at $19.29. Approximately 1,082,214 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 2,544,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.69.

A number of research firms have commented on LBRT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Energy in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.71.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 18.50%. Liberty Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 15.24%.

In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $288,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 730,207 shares in the company, valued at $14,041,880.61. The trade was a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $395,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,638,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,169,333.01. The trade was a 0.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,973 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,235. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 237.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in Liberty Energy by 45.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 82.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

