Short Interest in Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Declines By 14.4%

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,771,500 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the November 30th total of 2,069,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 954,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Else Nutrition Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BABYF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.01. 577,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,255. Else Nutrition has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.26. The company has a market cap of $2.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06.

Get Else Nutrition alerts:

Else Nutrition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc focuses on the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children's, and adults in North America, Israel, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers baby and toddler snacks; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and teats; plant-based baby and toddler nutrition formula products; kids and adult nutrition products; and complementary food products for babies, as well as toddler drink for toddlers ages 12-36 months; and follow-on formula for infants.

Receive News & Ratings for Else Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Else Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.