Short Interest in Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Declines By 14.4%

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,771,500 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the November 30th total of 2,069,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 954,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Else Nutrition Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BABYF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.01. 577,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,255. Else Nutrition has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.26. The company has a market cap of $2.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06.
Else Nutrition Company Profile
