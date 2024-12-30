Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Price Down 1.5% – Should You Sell?

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $83.53 and last traded at $83.81. Approximately 3,966,881 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 17,260,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $200.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.84.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $13.19. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $236.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,870,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,574,711,000 after buying an additional 1,074,175 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,460,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,959,021,000 after acquiring an additional 60,667 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,827,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $936,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,152 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1,392.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,125,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $650,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3,180.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,857,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $409,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

