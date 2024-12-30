Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Stock Price Down 1.7% – What’s Next?

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO)’s stock price was down 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $51.44 and last traded at $51.59. Approximately 350,001 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 4,333,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CCJ. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. National Bank Financial raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.56.

Cameco Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.24. The company has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.49 and a beta of 0.91.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.40). Cameco had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 0.22%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is 57.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cameco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in Cameco by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 84.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cameco by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

