Biffa plc (OTCMKTS:BFFBF) Short Interest Down 10.2% in December

Biffa plc (OTCMKTS:BFFBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,767,700 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the November 30th total of 1,969,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 736.5 days.

Biffa Stock Performance

Shares of Biffa stock remained flat at $9.30 on Monday. 1,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.72. Biffa has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $9.35.

About Biffa

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste, and production of energy. The company offers general waste collection, dry mixed recycling, food waste collection, single stream recycling, hazardous waste collection and treatment, unplanned waste removal, skip hire, asbestos waste disposal, and bin cleaning services for businesses in sectors, including the construction, facilities management, hospitality and events, logistics waste solutions, manufacturing and production, public, retail waste management, and utilities.

