Biffa plc (OTCMKTS:BFFBF) Short Interest Down 10.2% in December

Biffa plc (OTCMKTS:BFFBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,767,700 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the November 30th total of 1,969,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 736.5 days.
Biffa Stock Performance
Shares of Biffa stock remained flat at $9.30 on Monday. 1,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.72. Biffa has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $9.35.
About Biffa
